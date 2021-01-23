Sports

Jackson scores 24 to lead UTSA over Southern Miss 78-72

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO

Jhivvan Jackson scored 24 points, including six 3-pointers, as UTSA topped Southern Miss 78-72 on Saturday.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 14 points for UTSA (7-8, 3-5 Conference USA). Jacob Germany added 13 points. Keaton Wallace had 12 points. Jackson, UTSA's all-time leading scorer, marked his 71st career game of 20 points or more.

LaDavius Draine had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-8, 3-5). Tyler Stevenson added 15 points and 10 rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney had 12 points and seven rebounds. Jaron Pierre scored 12.

A Draine 3-pointer pulled Southern Miss as close as 74-70 with 16 seconds remaining, but UTSA closed with four straight free throws.

UTSA swept Southern Miss with a 70-64 win on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

McBride, Bridges help No. 14 West Virginia beat K-State

January 23, 2021 3:40 PM

Sports

Lions hire Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator

January 23, 2021 3:39 PM

Sports

Fausett scores 24 to lift S. Utah past Weber St. 77-72

January 23, 2021 3:35 PM

MLB Baseball-INACTIVE

Red Sox reach deal with righty Garrett Richards

Sports

Red-hot Florida State routs No. 20 Clemson 80-61

January 23, 2021 3:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service