Moore scores 21 to carry DePaul over Marquette 68-61

MILWAUKEE

Charlie Moore had 21 points as DePaul beat Marquette 68-61 on Saturday.

Moore hit all 10 of his free throws.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 19 points and six rebounds for DePaul (3-5, 1-5 Big East Conference). Darious Hall added seven rebounds. Nick Ongenda had five blocks.

D.J. Carton scored a career-high 23 points for the Golden Eagles (8-7, 4-5). Justin Lewis added eight rebounds. Theo John had eight rebounds.

