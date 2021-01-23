Sports

James leads North Alabama over Jacksonville 76-54

The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Ala.

Mervin James recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds to carry North Alabama to a 76-54 win over Jacksonville on Saturday night.

James Anderson II had 15 points for North Alabama (9-3, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Emanuel Littles added 11 rebounds.

North Alabama dominated the first half and led 40-18 at the break. The Dolphins’ 18 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Dontarius James had 19 points for the Dolphins (9-7, 3-3). Tyreese Davis added 10 points.

North Alabama defeated Jacksonville 82-81 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Welp scores 18 to lift UC Irvine over Cal Poly 67-44

January 23, 2021 6:36 PM

Sports

Moore scores 21 to carry DePaul over Marquette 68-61

January 23, 2021 6:37 PM

Sports

Chidom, Perry lift UC Riverside past CS Bakersfield 70-63

January 23, 2021 6:35 PM

Sports

Johnson carries Stephen F. Austin past Lamar 102-72

January 23, 2021 6:30 PM

Sports

Adams carries Jacksonville St. over Austin Peay 76-70

January 23, 2021 6:24 PM

Sports

Pepper scores 20 to lead UC Davis over UC San Diego 78-71

January 23, 2021 6:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service