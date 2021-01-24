BU looks to sweep Lafayette

Boston University (2-5, 2-5) vs. Lafayette (5-2, 5-2)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette seeks revenge on Boston University after dropping the first matchup in Easton. The teams last played on Jan. 23, when the Terriers shot 48.3 percent from the field and went 10 for 22 from 3-point territory en route to the 81-76 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Justin Jaworski, E.J. Stephens and Neal Quinn have combined to account for 60 percent of Lafayette's scoring this season. For Boston University, Javante McCoy, Walter Whyte and Sukhmail Mathon have scored 48 percent of the team's points this season.

RAMPING IT UP: The Leopards have scored 80.9 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MCCOY: McCoy has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 79 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 79.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Lafayette is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Leopards are 0-2 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lafayette offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-best rate in the country. The Boston University defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 339th among Division I teams).

