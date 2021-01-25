Sports

Hauser scores 21 as No. 8 Virginia beats Syracuse 81-58

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) gets pressured by Syracuse defenders during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP)
Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) gets pressured by Syracuse defenders during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP) Andrew Shurtleff AP
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Sam Hauser hit seven of Virginia’s 14 3-pointers and the No. 8 Cavaliers cruised to an 81-58 victory against Syracuse on Monday night.

Hauser hit five 3s before halftime as Virginia (11-2, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 41-26 lead into the locker room. He finished with 21 points.

With Jay Huff adding a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds and Trey Murphy III making four 3s on his way to 16 points, the Cavaliers finished 14 for 31 from deep. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the 2019 national champions.

Quincy Guerrier led the Orange (9-5, 3-4) with 15 points, and Alan Griffin had 13. Syracuse was 5 for 24 from 3-point territory and just 22 of 59 overall (37.3%).

  Comments  

Sports

Greene leads No. 14 Ohio State over No. 7 Maryland 88-86

January 25, 2021 6:35 PM

Sports

Gambrell leads Prairie View over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-56

January 25, 2021 6:35 PM

NFL Football- INACTIVE

John Niyo: Stafford trade talks raise pressure — and possibility — for new Lions GM Brad Holmes

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service