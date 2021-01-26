Charlotte faces conference rival Indiana

Indiana Pacers (10-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on Indiana in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Hornets are 5-7 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte averages 15.4 turnovers and is 2-5 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The Pacers are 6-3 in conference matchups. Indiana is 5-1 when outrebounding opponents and averages 42.6 rebounds per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon Hayward is shooting 51.5% and averaging 24.1 points. Bismack Biyombo is averaging 7.4 rebounds and 5.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 22.7 points per game and shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Doug McDermott is averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 61.0% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 43.7% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Nick Richards: out (ankle).

Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (knee).