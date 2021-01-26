Gibson stops 31 shots in Ducks’ 1-0 win over Coyotes

Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel (23) skates away from Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

John Gibson stopped 31 shots for his second shutout in four starts, Danton Heinen scored and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Heinen scored his first goal of the season in the opening period and Gibson was sharp all night for his 21st career shutout. Gibson stopped 34 shots in a shutout against Minnesota on Jan. 18.

Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his 100th game with Arizona, but the Coyotes missed on numerous good chances and lost 1-0 for the second straight game. Arizona has dropped four of five overall.

The Coyotes were caught flatfooted by a non-whistle in their last game, a 1-0 loss to Vegas. Thinking an icing call would be made, Jakob Chychrun took a wide angle to the puck behind the net and was beat by Jonathan Marchessault, who set up William Karlsson for the winning goal with 42 seconds left.

The Ducks scored more than two goals for the first time this season on Sunday, beating Colorado 3-1 at home to earn three of a possible four points in the two-game set.

Anaheim had a good chance early against the Coyotes after a turnover by Arizona defenseman Jordan Goss, but Kuemper stopped Ryan Getzlaf on a breakaway.

Another turnover, by Drake Caggiula in Arizona's end, put Kuemper in another tough spot midway through the period. He couldn't make the stop this time, beaten by Heinen to the stick side with Chychrun blocking his view.

Gibson made a snatching glove save on Conor Garland in a sharp opening period, and Arizona's Lawson Crouse hit the post on a shot from just outside the crease.

Arizona turned up the pressure in the second, outshooting Anaheim 14-2, but couldn't get anything past Gibson.

The Coyotes had a prime chance after a turnover deep in the Ducks' end, but Caggiula sailed a shot over the net with Gibson out of position. Gibson stopped Tyler Pitlick's shot from between the circles after another turnover two minutes later.

The Ducks killed off a penalty early in the third period after Jacob Larsson ran Garland into the boards and Gibson stopped Nick Schmaltz from just outside the crease.

UP NEXT

The Ducks and Coyotes close out the two-game set on Thursday.