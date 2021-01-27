Sports
Red Wings take on the Stars on 3-game skid
Detroit Red Wings (2-4-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (3-0-0, second in the Central Division)
Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Dallas after losing three in a row.
Dallas went 37-24-8 overall and 12-9-3 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Stars averaged 2.6 goals on 30.6 shots per game last season.
Detroit finished 9-13-1 in division play and 5-26-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Red Wings allowed 3.5 goals on 32.5 shots per game last season.
The teams play for the second game in a row.
INJURIES: Stars: Roope Hintz: day to day (lower body), Jamie Benn: day to day (lower body).
Red Wings: Darren Helm: day to day (health protocols).
