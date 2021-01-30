Cleveland visits Minnesota, aims to end road slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-14, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits Minnesota looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Timberwolves are 3-7 in home games. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 23.9 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 5.7.

The Cavaliers are 3-6 on the road. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 13.7 fast break points per game led by Collin Sexton averaging 2.8.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ed Davis ranks second on the Timberwolves with 5.6 rebounds and averages 2.2 points. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 14.1 points and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Cedi Osman leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.9 points per game and shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Taurean Prince is averaging 2.9 assists and 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 104.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 45.4% shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 106 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22 assists, nine steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health and safety protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Culver: out (ankle), Naz Reid: out (quad).

Cavaliers: Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Love: out (calf).