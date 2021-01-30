AP Sportlight

Jan. 31

1920 — Joe Malone of the Quebec Bulldogs scores an NHL record seven goals in a 10-6 victory over the Toronto St. Patricks.

1941 — Joe Louis knocks out Red Burman in the fifth round at Madison Square Garden to retain the world heavyweight title.

1950 — High school pitcher Paul Pettit signs with the Pirates for a record $100,000. To do so, Pittsburgh has to purchase his contract from a film producer who had signed Pettit to an exclusive contract as an athlete/actor.

1988 — The Washington Redskins score 35 points in the second quarter to overcome a 10-0 deficit and beat the Denver Broncos 42-10 in the Super Bowl. MVP Doug Williams passes for four touchdowns and a record 340 yards. Timmy Smith rushes for a record 204 yards.

1991 — Michael Adams of the Denver Nuggets scores a career-high 45 points, hands out 12 assists and grabs 11 rebounds in a 123-119 win over New Jersey. The 5-foot-11 guard becomes the shortest player in the NBA to get a triple-double.

1993 — The Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, beating Buffalo 52-17 and giving the Bills their third straight loss in the title game, a league record.

1998 — Martina Hingis, 17, becomes the youngest player in the Open era to defend a Grand Slam title, capturing her second Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Conchita Martinez.

1999 — John Elway gets his second straight Super Bowl ring, weaving his magic for the final time during the Denver Broncos’ 34-19 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

2004 — Justine Henin-Hardenne wins her third Grand Slam title and extends her dominance in major finals against countrywoman Kim Clijsters with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win in the Australian Open women’s title match.

2006 — Kobe Bryant scores 40 points in Los Angeles’ 130-97 win over New York. The NBA’s leading scorer averages 43.4 points in 13 games in January, joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to average 40 or more points in a month more than once. Bryant also averaged 40.6 points in February 2003.

2009 — Serena Williams routs Dinara Safina 6-0, 6-3 to win the Australian Open — her 10th Grand Slam title — and return to the No. 1 ranking. It’s the fourth Australian Open championship for Williams.

2009 — Bruce Smith and Rod Woodson are elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. Senior nominee Bob Hayes and Randall McDaniel, Derrick Thomas and Buffalo owner Ralph Wilson are also elected.

2013 — Hannah Kearney, Heather McPhie and Eliza Outtrim complete an American sweep at a freestyle World Cup moguls event at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. It’s only the second sweep by U.S. women, with the other occurring Jan. 21, 2010, in Lake Placid, N.Y. Kearney won gold in 2010 as well, while McPhie took bronze behind Shannon Bahrke.

2015 — Serena Williams wins her 19th Grand Slam title and extendeds her decade-long domination of Maria Sharapova with a commanding 6-3, 7-6 (5) win.

2015 — Teen star Lydia Ko becomes the youngest golfer of either gender to reach No. 1 in the world ranking. The 17-year-old shares a second place finish at the LPGA Tour’s season opener, where she finishes a shot behind Na Yeon Choi in the Coates Golf Championship.

2016 — Novak Djokovic maintains his perfect streak in six Australian Open finals with a 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (3) victory that consigns Andy Murray to a fifth defeat in championship deciders at Melbourne Park. Djokovic equals Roy Emerson’s long-standing record of six Australian Open titles.