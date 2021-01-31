Nashville visits Tampa Bay on 3-game road skid

Nashville Predators (4-4-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (4-1-1, third in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits Tampa Bay looking to stop its three-game road skid.

Tampa Bay went 43-21-6 overall and 18-5-1 in division games a season ago. The Lightning averaged 3.5 goals on 31.1 shots per game last season.

Nashville went 12-7-1 in division action and 18-12-4 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Predators averaged 3.1 goals on 33.1 shots per game last season.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

Predators: None listed.