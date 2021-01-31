Prairie View looks for home win vs Alabama St.

Alabama State (2-6, 2-6) vs. Prairie View (6-4, 5-0)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its fifth straight win over Alabama State at William Nicks Center. The last victory for the Hornets at Prairie View was a 73-68 win on Feb. 27, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Alabama State's Brandon Battle, DJ Heath and Kevion Stewart have collectively scored 42 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Hornets scoring over the last five games.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Panthers have scored 71.8 points per game and allowed 52.2 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the zero points scored and 74.8 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cam Mack has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Prairie View field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 45 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Prairie View has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.7 points while giving up 58.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hornets. Prairie View has an assist on 63 of 87 field goals (72.4 percent) over its past three games while Alabama State has assists on 26 of 60 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.8 percent of all possessions, which is the fifth-highest rate in the country. Alabama State has turned the ball over on 22.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 309th among Division I teams).

