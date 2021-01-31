Leicester misses chance to go 2nd with 3-1 loss to Leeds

Leicester's Harvey Barnes celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Leeds United at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP) AP

Leicester missed the chance to move above Manchester United into second place in the Premier League by losing 3-1 at home to Leeds, for whom striker Patrick Bamford scored one goal and set up the other two on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds recovered from conceding the opening goal of the game to Harvey Barnes in the 13th minute by equalizing two minutes later through Stuart Dallas and adding goals after halftime from Bamford and then Jack Harrison on a counterattack.

Bamford now has 11 goals this campaign and is starting to dispel his reputation as a wasteful finisher. His goal against Leicester was excellent, collecting the ball after being played in on the left of the penalty area and smashing a fierce shot into the far top corner.

It was only Leicester's second league loss since Nov. 30 and kept Brendan Rodgers' team in third place — when it could have moved two points behind leader Man City.