Magic take on the Raptors on 3-game losing streak

Toronto Raptors (8-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-13, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup against Toronto after losing three straight games.

The Magic have gone 6-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 2-8 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 46.5 rebounds per game.

The Raptors have gone 6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 3-1 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Gordon is second on the Magic with 4.2 assists and scores 13.8 points per game. James Ennis III is shooting 49.3% and averaging 5.3 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 19.6 points while adding 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Fred VanVleet is averaging 7.1 assists and 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24 assists, seven steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 46.7% shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

Raptors: Norman Powell: out (quad), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), OG Anunoby: out (calf).