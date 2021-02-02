Rockets face the Thunder, look for 7th straight victory

Houston Rockets (10-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Rockets take on Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 3-8 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rockets are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder scoring 21.8 points per game, and is averaging 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Theo Maledon is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Christian Wood has shot 55.6% and is averaging 23.3 points for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 16.3 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 109.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points on 46.9% shooting.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 113.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, eight steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 43.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (ankle).