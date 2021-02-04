Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup against the Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks (13-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo ranks seventh in the league scoring 27.0 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 2-2 against division opponents. Cleveland has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks are 10-5 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is ninth in the NBA with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Bobby Portis averaging 2.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 100-90 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 27 points, and Andre Drummond led Cleveland with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Cedi Osman is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.7 points per game and shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.4 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 63.3% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 45 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 48.0% shooting.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 50.4 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (wrist), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Andre Drummond: day to day (back), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Bucks: None listed.