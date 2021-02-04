Balanced Ohio State rallies past Iowa in Top-10 matchup

Ohio State players celebrate on the bench in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) AP

E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each had 16 points as No. 7 Ohio State beat No. 8 Iowa 89-85 on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes (15-4, 9-4 Big Ten) moved into a tie for second place in the conference with Illinois, one game behind Michigan.

Ohio State trailed 61-50 with 14:29 to play, but rallied with a 17-5 run. The Buckeyes got three 3-pointers in the closing spurt from Justin Ahrens, who was scoreless until that point.

The Buckeyes held Iowa’s Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.5 points per game, to 16 points. Garza had five second-half points, making 2 of 8 shots.

Jack Nunge and Jordan Bohannon each scored 18 points for Iowa (13-5, 7-4). Joe Wieskamp had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Justice Sueing had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

The game featured 18 lead changes and five ties.

FREDRICK OUT

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick, who has started 16 games this season, missed the game with a lower leg injury. Fredrick sat out the Jan. 29 game at Illinois, but started and played 11 minutes in Tuesday’s 84-78 win over Michigan State. Fredrick, who averages 8.7 points per game, is shooting 50% (26 of 52) on 3-pointers this season.

LONG TIME AGO

This game was the second time in the series that both teams were ranked in the top 10. The first was on Feb. 18, 1961, when No. 1 Ohio State defeated No. 9 Iowa 62-61.

SOTOS DONE

Ohio State senior guard Jimmy Sotos is out for the rest of the season because of a separated shoulder that requires surgery. The Bucknell transfer has been a role player this season on a team that is short of guards, especially with primary point guard CJ Walker missing games because of an injury. Sotos has played in 12 games for the Buckeyes, averaging nearly 10 minutes a game and 1.7 points.

GAME OF RUNS

Iowa had a 10-0 scoring run in the first half. It was the 20th time this season the Hawkeyes have scored 10 or more consecutive points in a game.

BIG PICTURE

The Buckeyes added to their resume with their fifth win in six tries against teams in the AP Top 25. The Hawkeyes, who are in the middle of a stretch of four games in eight days, dropped two games behind Big Ten-leading Michigan.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: At Maryland on Monday.

Iowa: At Indiana on Sunday.