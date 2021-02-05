Nashville visits Florida after overtime win

Nashville Predators (5-5-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (5-0-2, third in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host Nashville after the Predators knocked off Florida 6-5 in overtime.

Florida went 11-8-2 in division action and 17-14-4 at home a season ago. The Panthers scored 228 total goals last season while averaging 3.3 per game.

Nashville finished 35-26-8 overall and 12-7-1 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Predators scored 39 power play goals on 226 power play opportunities last season.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Predators: Luke Kunin: day to day (lower body).