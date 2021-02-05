Oilers take on the Flames, look for 4th straight victory

Edmonton Oilers (6-6-0, fourth in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (4-5-1, sixth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Calgary.

Calgary finished 36-27-7 overall and 13-10-1 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Flames scored 204 total goals last season, 41 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Edmonton went 11-9-4 in division play and 20-14-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Oilers scored 59 power play goals on 200 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.