MVSU looks to end streak vs Alabama A&M

Mississippi Valley State (0-15, 0-7) vs. Alabama A&M (4-2, 2-2)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M looks to extend Mississippi Valley State's conference losing streak to eight games. Mississippi Valley State's last SWAC win came against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 74-71 on March 7, 2020. Alabama A&M lost 66-49 to Texas Southern in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jalen Johnson has put up 18.5 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is also a top contributor, producing 17.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Delta Devils are led by Caleb Hunter, who is averaging 11.3 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulldogs have allowed just 66.5 points per game to SWAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 83 per game they allowed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CALEB: Hunter has connected on 27.9 percent of the 104 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 35 over the last five games. He's also converted 46.2 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Alabama A&M's Hicks has attempted 45 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 16 of 39 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has dropped its last 13 road games, scoring 57.6 points and allowing 96.9 points during those contests. Alabama A&M has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 70.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has attempted the 18th-most free throws in the country at 23.5 per game. Mississippi Valley State has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 12.1 foul shots per game (ranked 296th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25