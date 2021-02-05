Murray State looks to extend streak vs EKU

Murray State (8-9, 5-7) vs. Eastern Kentucky (14-3, 8-2)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Eastern Kentucky. Murray State has won by an average of 13 points in its last seven wins over the Colonels. Eastern Kentucky's last win in the series came on March 7, 2014, an 86-83 win.

LEADING THE WAY: Tre King has put up 16.4 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Colonels. Wendell Green Jr. is also a primary facilitator, accounting for 14.4 points and 5.6 assists per game. The Racers have been led by KJ Williams, who is averaging 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Racers have given up only 65.8 points per game to OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 71 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Green has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Eastern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. Green has 26 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Murray State is 7-0 when it holds opponents to 40.3 percent or worse from the field, and 1-9 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Eastern Kentucky is 13-0 when it allows 48.3 percent or less from the field and 1-3 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Colonels are 13-0 when holding opponents to 48.3 percent or worse from the field, and 1-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Racers are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or worse, and 1-9 when opponents exceed that percentage.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Eastern Kentucky has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.5 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25