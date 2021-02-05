Wagner looks to sweep St. Francis

Wagner (3-5, 3-4) vs. St. Francis (NY) (4-5, 4-4)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) seeks revenge on Wagner after dropping the first matchup in Brooklyn Heights. The teams last played each other on Feb. 4, when the Seahawks shot 49.1 percent from the field while limiting St. Francis (NY)'s shooters to just 40.4 percent en route to a seven-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: St. Francis (NY)'s Travis Atson has averaged 14.6 points and seven rebounds while Unique McLean has put up 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds. For the Seahawks, Alex Morales has averaged 16.8 points, seven rebounds and 5.1 assists while Elijah Ford has put up 19.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Seahawks have scored 73.1 points per game and allowed 72.1 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both nice improvements over the 45 points scored and 78 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Morales has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Seahawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terriers. St. Francis (NY) has an assist on 40 of 83 field goals (48.2 percent) over its previous three games while Wagner has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all NEC teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 13.1 times per game this season.

