IUPUI looks to sweep Green Bay

IUPUI (5-7, 4-7) vs. Green Bay (5-14, 5-10)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI goes for the season sweep over Green Bay after winning the previous matchup in Green Bay. The teams last played each other on Feb. 5, when Green Bay made just four 3-pointers on 18 attempts while the Jaguars went 10 for 20 behind the arc on their way to an 80-71 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: IUPUI's Marcus Burk, Jaylen Minnett and Elyjah Goss have combined to account for 63 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 89 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 38.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 22 over the last three games. He's also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-11 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 5-3 when it scores at least 72.

STREAK SCORING: IUPUI has won its last three road games, scoring 73 points, while allowing 67.7 per game.

FEWER TURNOVERS: IUPUI's offense has turned the ball over 13.3 times per game this season, but is averaging 9.7 turnovers over its last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25