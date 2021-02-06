Kings overcome Jokic’s career-best 50, beat Nuggets 119-114

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) AP

Harrison Barnes had 28 points and seven rebounds to help offset a career-high 50 points by Denver’s Nikola Jokic, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Nuggets 119-114 on Saturday to complete a season sweep.

Barnes made five 3-pointers, shot 10 of 16 overall and scored 13 points in the third quarter. Barnes also made a pair of free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining.

Jokic just missed adding to his franchise record of 46 triple-doubles with another huge night. The big man had 12 assists and eight rebounds and scored 23 points in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t enough for the Nuggets, who lost their third straight.

Sacramento first-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton scored a season-high 23 points. Hassan Whiteside added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Richaun Holmes had 21 points for the Kings.

KNICKS 110, TRAIL BLAZERS 99

NEW YORK (AP) — Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle scored 22 points apiece to power New York over Portland.

Six players scored in double figures for New York, which has won two straight and improved to 11-13. RJ Barrett scored 18 points, Alec Burks added 16 and fellow reserve Immanuel Quickley had 12.

Damian Lillard scored 29 points in his return to the lineup but Portland had its two-game winning streak end. Lillard, who missed Portland’s 121-105 victory at Philadelphia on Thursday with a strained abdomen, started and played 38 minutes.

Gary Trent Jr. added 19 for the Trail Blazers. Enes Kanter and Robert Covington had 13 apiece, and Anfrenee Simons finished with 12.

BULLS 118, MAGIC 92

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Zach LaVine bounced back from a poor performance a night earlier and scored 39 points as Chicago routed injury-plagued Orlando.

LaVine scored just two points in the first three quarters of Friday’s loss to the Magic and responded to coach Billy Donovan’s request that he play with more aggression early in the game. He scored 22 points in the first half and chipped in seven rebounds and four assists as the Bulls snapped a two-game losing streak.

Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic, who scored a career-best 43 points in Friday’s win, had 17 points and eight rebounds. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter because of the lopsided score.