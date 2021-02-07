Thompson, Oregon State visit Colorado

Oregon State (10-7, 7-5) vs. Colorado (14-5, 9-4)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Ethan Thompson and Oregon State will battle McKinley Wright IV and Colorado. Thompson has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Wright is averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Colorado's Wright has averaged 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Evan Battey has put up 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Beavers, Thompson has averaged 16.1 points and 4.1 assists while Warith Alatishe has put up 8.9 points and 8.3 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Thompson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. Thompson has 15 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Beavers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Buffaloes. Colorado has an assist on 48 of 77 field goals (62.3 percent) across its past three games while Oregon State has assists on 50 of 72 field goals (69.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has made 8.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Pac-12 teams. The Buffaloes have averaged 11.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

