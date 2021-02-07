Review gives McBride career-high 31 in WVU win over Kansas

Miles McBride's career-best game got even better.

A video review of No. 17 West Virginia's 91-79 win Saturday over No. 23 Kansas found that a first-half field goal was incorrectly credited to the Mountaineers' Jalen Bridges. It should have been awarded to McBride, the West Virginia athletic department said Sunday.

The fix gave McBride one more basket and one less assist. He finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

West Virginia plays at No. 13 Texas Tech on Tuesday.