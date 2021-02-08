Cleveland faces Phoenix on 3-game slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (10-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup against Phoenix as losers of three games in a row.

The Suns have gone 6-4 in home games. Phoenix has a 5-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cavaliers are 3-7 on the road. Cleveland has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 16.4 points and 8.2 assists for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Andre Drummond leads the Cavaliers with 14.2 rebounds and averages 18.6 points. Jarrett Allen is shooting 67.0% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 43.8% shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 104.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 49.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: day to day (foot), Dario Saric: day to day (ankle), Abdel Nader: day to day (ankle), Jae Crowder: day to day (right foot).

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Love: out (calf).