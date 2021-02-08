Youngstown St. faces Rochester (MI)

Rochester (MI) vs. Youngstown State (10-10)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Youngstown State Penguins will be taking on the Warriors of Division III Rochester (MI). Youngstown State is coming off a 70-66 overtime road win against Robert Morris in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Youngstown State's Naz Bohannon, Michael Akuchie and Garrett Covington have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Penguins points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Naz Bohannon has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Youngstown State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State went 5-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Penguins put up 66.1 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

