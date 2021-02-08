Bulls’ Markkanen out 2-4 weeks with sprained right shoulder

Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III (11) strips the ball from Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss two to four weeks because of a sprained right shoulder.

The Bulls said Monday an MRI confirmed he has a sprained acromioclavicular joint. Markkanen was hurt Friday at Orlando when he was fouled by Magic forward Gary Clark early in the third quarter.

Markkanen is averaging a career-high 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds coming off a disappointing season. He is shooting 51% overall and about 40% on 3-pointers — both personal bests. Markkanen had back-to-back games with 30 or more points against Portland and New York on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1. He missed seven consecutive games early in the season because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Bulls were scheduled to host Washington on Monday.