BC-BKC--Abilene Christian-Texas A&M-CC

Joe Pleasant had a career-high 22 points as Abilene Christian got past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 82-69 on Monday night.

Kolton Kohl had 13 points and four assists for Abilene Christian (16-3, 8-1 Southland Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Coryon Mason added 12 points.

Coach Joe Golding picked up his 150th win at his alma mater in his 10th season as head coach.

Simeon Fryer scored a season-high 29 points for the Islanders (3-13, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Perry Francois added 13 points.

Jalen White, whose 11 points per game coming into the contest led the Islanders, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25