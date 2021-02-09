Phoenix takes on Milwaukee, looks for 4th straight victory

Milwaukee Bucks (16-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.

The Suns have gone 7-4 at home. Phoenix ranks ninth in the NBA with 25.9 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 8.2.

The Bucks have gone 7-6 away from home. Milwaukee ranks second in the league with 48.8 rebounds per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 11.1.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is second on the Suns with 4.3 assists and scores 23.5 points per game. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 19 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 44.7% shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 122.6 points, 50.5 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Chris Paul: out (hamstring), Cameron Payne: out (foot), Dario Saric: out (ankle), Abdel Nader: out (ankle), Jae Crowder: out (right foot).

Bucks: Jrue Holiday: out (health protocols).