Ole Miss faces tough test vs No. 10 Mizzou

No. 10 Missouri (13-3, 6-3) vs. Mississippi (10-8, 5-6)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Missouri presents a tough challenge for Mississippi. Mississippi has . Missouri has moved up to No. 10 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Kentucky and Alabama last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Missouri has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith and Kobe Brown have collectively accounted for 79 percent of the team's scoring this season and 81 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.SHULER CAN SHOOT: Devontae Shuler has connected on 33.6 percent of the 107 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 20 over his last three games. He's also converted 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Rebels. Mississippi has an assist on 26 of 76 field goals (34.2 percent) across its past three outings while Missouri has assists on 43 of 87 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Mississippi defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25 percent of all possessions, the eighth-best rate among Division I teams. Missouri has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.9 percent through 16 games (ranking the Tigers 265th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25