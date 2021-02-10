Tenn. Tech looks to end streak vs SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (7-10, 5-6) vs. Tennessee Tech (2-18, 2-11)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville looks to extend Tennessee Tech's conference losing streak to six games. Tennessee Tech's last OVC win came against the Tennessee State Tigers 74-71 on Jan. 16. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville fell short in a 78-74 game at home to Eastern Kentucky on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jr. Clay has averaged 13.9 points to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Complementing Clay is Keishawn Davidson, who is producing 10.7 points and 4.1 assists per game. The Cougars are led by Mike Adewunmi, who is averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Clay has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 7-2 when scoring at least 63.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Tennessee Tech has an assist on 42 of 66 field goals (63.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has assists on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Tennessee Tech's defense has forced 12.2 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 15.3 takeaways over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25