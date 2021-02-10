Nolley II, Memphis host Cincy

Cincinnati (5-7, 3-4) vs. Memphis (12-6, 8-3)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Keith Williams and Cincinnati will face Landers Nolley II and Memphis. The senior K. Williams has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. Nolley, a junior, is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: K. Williams is averaging 15.4 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Bearcats. David DeJulius is also a key facilitator, accounting for 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and five assists per game. The Tigers have been led by Nolley, who is averaging 13.8 points.

AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Tigers have allowed just 61.6 points per game to American Athletic Conference opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 64.9 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: DeJulius has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Cincinnati is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 5-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK SCORING: Memphis has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 73.8 points while giving up 61.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis defense has allowed only 62.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 26th among Division I teams. The Cincinnati offense has averaged 68.7 points through 12 games (ranked 229th, nationally).

