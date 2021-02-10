The Latest: Goggia struggles to accept she’s missing worlds

Italy's Sofia Goggia reacts after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) AP

The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

3:45 p.m.

Injured downhill skier Sofia Goggia says “it’s tough to accept” that she can’t race at her home world championships.

The Italian would have been an overwhelming favorite for gold in Saturday’s downhill. But she broke a bone in her right knee on the final weekend of World Cup competition before the worlds. Making matters worse was that the injury didn’t occur while racing but while skiing down to the valley after a super-G was called off.

She says “every morning when I wake up I have a hard time not thinking about it.”

Goggia did not require surgery after the compound fracture of her lateral tibial plateau. But she says there’s not enough time to recuperate even for the final World Cup downhill of the season next month.

She says “it would take a miracle by my next X-Ray. So no.”