Sports

Bayern midfielder Müller out of Club World Cup with virus

The Associated Press

Bayern's Thomas Mueller stands next to Berlin's Sami Khedira, right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (John MacDougall/pool via AP)
Bayern's Thomas Mueller stands next to Berlin's Sami Khedira, right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (John MacDougall/pool via AP) John MacDougall AP
DOHA, Qatar

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Müller has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Club World Cup final, FIFA said Thursday.

FIFA said Müller has been placed in isolation and will be ineligible for the final against Mexican club Tigres.

Müller played 62 minutes in Bayern's 2-0 win over Al Ahly in the semifinals on Monday.

FIFA and Qatari organizers have said they put strict anti-virus measures in place for the tournament, which is one of the few major soccer events taking place with spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Müller is the third Bayern player to miss the final for coronavirus-related reasons. Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez both stayed in Germany instead of traveling to Qatar for the tournament following positive tests and are in training at the club’s base.

Oceania representative Auckland City withdrew from the Club World Cup before it began because it would have faced tough quarantine rules when returning home to New Zealand after the event.

  Comments  

Sports

Romanian officials face lesser charge in PSG-Başakşehir case

February 11, 2021 7:31 AM

Sports

AP Sportlight

February 11, 2021 7:00 AM

Sports

Buehler, Dodgers avoid arbitration with $8M, 2-year deal

February 11, 2021 6:57 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service