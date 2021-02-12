Nicholls St. looks to sweep SLU

Nicholls State (11-6, 8-2) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (6-12, 4-6)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana seeks revenge on Nicholls State after dropping the first matchup in Thibodaux. The teams last played each other on Jan. 9, when the Colonels shot 54 percent from the field while holding Southeastern Louisiana's shooters to just 31.6 percent on their way to an 87-67 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Southeastern Louisiana's Keon Clergeot has averaged 15.8 points while Gus Okafor has put up 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Colonels, Ty Gordon has averaged 14.8 points and four assists while Najee Garvin has put up 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Colonels have scored 74 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 67.8 per game they managed over six non-conference games.GIFTED GORDON: Gordon has connected on 36.8 percent of the 117 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 33 over the last five games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-11 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 6-1 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Colonels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. Southeastern Louisiana has an assist on 28 of 66 field goals (42.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Nicholls State has assists on 44 of 81 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lions have averaged 25.3 free throws per game and 30.7 per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25