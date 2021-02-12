Ga. Southern seeks revenge on Ga. State

Georgia State (9-5, 3-4) vs. Georgia Southern (12-10, 6-7)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern seeks revenge on Georgia State after dropping the first matchup in Atlanta. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 11, when Georgia Southern made just six free throws on seven attempts while the Panthers hit 17 of 22 en route to the 79-75 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgia State's Eliel Nsoseme, Corey Allen and Kane Williams have collectively scored 46 percent of all Panthers points this season, although that figure has decreased to 34 percent over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYANT: Zack Bryant has connected on 34.8 percent of the 69 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last five games. He's also converted 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Southern is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 12-5 when it scores at least 61.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Georgia Southern has 42 assists on 74 field goals (56.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Georgia State has assists on 38 of 75 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 81.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25