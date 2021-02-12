Presbyterian looks to sweep Hampton

Presbyterian (6-11, 4-9) vs. Hampton (8-10, 7-6)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian goes for the season sweep over Hampton after winning the previous matchup in Hampton. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 11, when the Blue Hose shot 54.8 percent from the field while holding Hampton's shooters to just 43.1 percent en route to a 15-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hampton's Davion Warren has averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Russell Dean has put up 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists. For the Blue Hose, Rayshon Harrison has averaged 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while Winston Hill has put up 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Warren has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 43 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Pirates are 0-6 when they score 66 points or fewer and 8-4 when they exceed 66 points. The Blue Hose are 0-8 when allowing 71 or more points and 6-3 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pirates have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Blue Hose. Hampton has 38 assists on 65 field goals (58.5 percent) over its previous three games while Presbyterian has assists on 42 of 73 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25