UC Davis looks for home win vs Long Beach St.

Long Beach State (3-6, 2-3) vs. UC Davis (5-6, 3-4)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis looks for its sixth straight win over Long Beach State at The Pavilion. The last victory for the Beach at UC Davis was a 57-48 win on Feb. 13, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: UC Davis' Ezra Manjon has averaged 16.3 points while Elijah Pepper has put up 13.2 points, five rebounds and 2.1 steals. For the Beach, Michael Carter III has averaged 15.6 points while Chance Hunter has put up 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.

BIG WEST IMPROVEMENT: The Beach have scored 77.2 points per game and allowed 80.2 points per game across five conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 69.5 points scored and 90.8 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Carter has connected on 40.7 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 65.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Aggies are 0-5 when they allow at least 72 points and 5-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Beach are 0-6 when they score 76 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 76.

COLD SPELL: Long Beach State has scored 71 points per game and allowed 79.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Davis defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. The Long Beach State offense has turned the ball over on 21.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 306th among Division I teams).

