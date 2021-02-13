UTSA looks to sweep FAU

Florida Atlantic (8-8, 3-4) vs. UTSA (11-9, 7-6)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic seeks revenge on UTSA after dropping the first matchup in San Antonio. The teams last went at it on Feb. 12, when the Roadrunners shot 47.2 percent from the field while holding Florida Atlantic to just 39.7 percent en route to an 84-80 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: UTSA has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jhivvan Jackson, Keaton Wallace, Jacob Germany and Eric Parrish have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team's scoring this year and 73 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAILYN: Jailyn Ingram has connected on 47.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last five games. He's also converted 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UTSA is 0-7 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 11-2 when it scores at least 70.

STREAK STATS: UTSA has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 72.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida Atlantic offense has scored 80.7 points per game this season, ranking the Owls 23rd among Division I teams. The UTSA defense has allowed 75.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 260th overall).

