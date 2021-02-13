Dortmund’s Bundesliga slump continues in 2-2 with Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim's Stefan Posch argues with Dortmund's Erling Haaland, left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool) AP

Borussia Dortmund’s poor form continued when it was held by visiting Hoffenheim to 2-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Erling Haaland’s 16th goal of the season salvaged the draw for Dortmund, but will do little to address questions of defensive frailties and charges of complacency among the home team.

Dortmund has won only one of its last six league games and is dropping back in the race for the top four Champions League qualification places. The gap is likely to grow with Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach all playing on Sunday.

Ihlas Bebou missed two good chances for Hoffenheim before Jadon Sancho beat the offside trap at the other end to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

Munas Dabbur equalized on a counterattack in the 31st.

Dortmund’s shaky defense always looked susceptible, so it was no surprise when Bebou scored Hoffenheim’s second goal in the 51st.

Haaland had a goal ruled out for offside before he finally equalized in the 81st.

Dortmund's draw was one of four across all games in the afternoon.

Hertha Berlin drew at Stuttgart 1-1 for its first point in three games since Pál Dárdai returned as coach, Mainz scored two late goals at Bayer Leverkusen for 2-2, and Freiburg drew at Werder Bremen 0-0.

Union Berlin was to host last-placed Schalke in the late game.

