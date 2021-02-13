Tkachuk scores with 8.2 seconds left, Senators beat Jets 2-1

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) saves the puck as Tucker Poolman (3) defends and Ottawa Senators' Evgenii Dadonov (63) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Brady Tkachuk tipped in Mike Reilly's shot from the point with 8.2 seconds remaining to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Ottawa improved to 3-12-1, winning for the first time in five games this season against Winnipeg. The Jets beat the Senators 5-1 on Wednesday night in the opener of the two-game series.

“There’s been a lot of bad bounces that went against us and to get a bounce finally (go) our way, hopefully, it’s the start of many,” Tkachuk said. “We’re definitely going to learn from this and learn from all the positives we had.

“We played a full 60 (minutes). They pushed hard but we stuck to (the) game plan. That’s huge for us and that’s a huge kind of maturity moment for our group. We’re excited to use that moving forward now.”

Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Ottawa, and Marcus Hogberg made 30 saves for his first victory of the season.

Hogberg got the start after Matt Murray (upper-body injury) was hurt Thursday night.

“It feels really good for myself and the team to get a win here,” he said. “It was a good game by us, a full 60 minutes. I felt good (Friday) in practice and I just took my feeling into the game and just focused one puck at a time. We were really good in the (defensive) zone blocking shots and staying in the lane. I really liked our game today.”

Dadonov has three goals in his last four games.

“We’ve been waiting for a long time for the win so I hope it’s going to happen more often,” he said.

Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.

Before the game, Ottawa acquired forward Ryan Dzingel from the Carolina Hurricanes for forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Toronto on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Jets: At Edmonton Monday and Wednesday nights.