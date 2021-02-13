Sharks fall to Knights in first home game in nearly a year

Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer leaves the ice at the end of the first period during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe) AP

Jonathan Marchessault scored the first of Vegas’ three power-play goals and the Golden Knights spoiled San Jose’s first home game in nearly a year with a 3-1 victory over the Sharks on Saturday.

Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson also scored as Vegas took advantage of its first three opportunities with the man advantage to win for the fourth time in five games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves.

Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, who were unable to get a boost with their return from a season-opening 12-game road trip. Martin Jones made 23 saves.

The Sharks played their first home game since March 8 last year after starting this season with the extended trip. San Jose was given the unbalanced schedule because of local restrictions that banned contact sports and practices, forcing the Sharks to hold training camp in Arizona.

The game was the first back in San Jose for Vegas coach Peter DeBoer. He was fired by the Sharks in December 2019.

ISLANDERS 4, BRUINS 1

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored on a power-play goal in the third period and New York ended Boston's points streak at 10 games.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice, Jordan Eberle added a goal and Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves for the Islanders. They are 3-0-3 in their last six.

Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 38 shots. The Bruins lost for just the second time this season in regulation — both to the Islanders.

LIGHTNING 6, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored two of Tampa Bay’s four second-period goals and the Lightning avenged a loss to Florida two nights earlier.

Alexander Volkov had his first NHL goal, Ondrej Palat, Mathieu Joseph and Barclay Goodrow also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves. The Lightning strengthened their hold on first place in the Central Division with a 3-1-0 trip.

Frank Vatrano scored for Florida.

CANADIENS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Brendan Gallagher scored with 3:07 left, Carey Price made 21 saves and Montreal beat Toronto to cut the Maple Leafs' North Division lead to three points,

Tyler Toffoli tied it for Montreal at 6:11 of the third period, with Gallagher assisting on the play. Toffoli then helped set up Gallagher’s winner.

Tomas Tatar, Montreal’s scoring leader last season, was a healthy scratch.

Mitch Marner scored early in the first period for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots.

Auston Matthews had an assist for Toronto to extend his points streak to 11. The Maple Leafs lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 20.

SENATORS 2, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Brady Tkachuk tipped in Mike Reilly’s shot from the point with 8.2 seconds remaining to lift Ottawa past Winnipeg.

Ottawa improved to 3-12-1, winning for the first time in five games this season against Winnipeg. The Jets beat the Senators 5-1 on Wednesday night in the opener of the two-game series.

Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Ottawa, and Marcus Hogberg made 30 saves. Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.