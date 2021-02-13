Sports
Carter’s 20 points sends Norfolk St. past Morgan St.
Devante Carter scored 20 points and Joe Bryant Jr. and Kashaun Hicks scored 18 apiece and Norfolk State beat Morgan State 74-69 on Saturday.
The Spartans (11-7, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led 34-30 at halftime, and out of the break, Troy Baxter Jr. hit a 3-pointer and Lagio Grantsaan threw down a dunk for Morgan State (11-5, 6-3). Carter followed with consecutive three-point plays and Norfolk State never trailed again.
De’Torrion Ware scored 25 points in 27 minutes for the Bears and Baxter scored 13.
