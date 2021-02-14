Oilers take on the Jets, seek 4th straight victory

Winnipeg Jets (8-5-1, fourth in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, third in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Winnipeg.

The Oilers are 9-7-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Connor McDavid with nine.

The Jets are 8-5-1 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Nikolaj Ehlers with nine.

Winnipeg knocked off Edmonton 6-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 26. Andrew Copp scored two goals for the Jets in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-11 in 16 games this season. McDavid has five goals and 16 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Mark Scheifele has 18 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 12 assists for the Jets. Copp has six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Zack Kassian: out (upper body).

Jets: Pierre-Luc Dubois: out (lower body), Jansen Harkins: out (lower body).