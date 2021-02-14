Norfolk State looks for road win vs Morgan State

Norfolk State (11-7, 6-4) vs. Morgan State (11-5, 6-3)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its third straight win over Morgan State at Hill Field House. Morgan State's last win at home against the Spartans came on Jan. 4, 2017.

TEAM LEADERS: Devante Carter is averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Spartans. Joe Bryant Jr. is also a big contributor, producing 10.5 points per game. The Bears have been led by Malik Miller, who is averaging 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Bears have scored 83.3 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 70.8 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Carter has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. Morgan State has 44 assists on 75 field goals (58.7 percent) across its past three outings while Norfolk State has assists on 30 of 80 field goals (37.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Morgan State offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Bears 22nd nationally. The Norfolk State defense has allowed 72.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 207th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25