Washington looks to end streak vs Washington St.

Washington (3-16, 2-13) vs. Washington State (12-9, 5-9)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State looks to extend Washington's conference losing streak to six games. Washington's last Pac-12 win came against the Utah Runnin' Utes 83-79 on Jan. 24. Washington State lost 76-65 to Southern California in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington State's Efe Abogidi, Andrej Jakimovski and Dishon Jackson have combined to account for 29 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 24 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Isaac Bonton has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Washington State is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 12-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

WINNING WHEN: Washington State is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Cougars are 3-9 when opponents score more than 62 points.

LAST FIVE: Washington has averaged only 64.4 points per game over its last five games. The Huskies have given up 77.4 points per game over that span.

