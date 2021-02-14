Sports

Tulane narrowly holds off South Florida 62-59

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla.

Jaylen Forbes had 19 points and Tulane made 6 of 8 free throws in the last 20 seconds to hold off South Florida 62-59 on Sunday.

Forbes went 2 for 2 and Gabe Watson, who had 10 points, was 3 of 4 to help the Green Wave lead by six before Xavier Castaneda hit a 3-pointer as time ran out for the Bulls.

Kevin Cross had 13 points for Tulane (9-8, 4-8 American Athletic Conference).

Justin Brown had 16 points for the Bulls (7-7, 3-5). David Collins added 10 points. Castaneda had six assists.

