No. 7 Baylor women overwhelm Texas 60-35, extend Big 12 lead

Baylor guard DiJonai Carrington (21) shoots past Texas guard Celeste Taylor, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald, via AP) AP

Moon Ursin and Queen Egbo had double-doubles for No. 7 Baylor as the Big 12-leading Lady Bears beat Texas 60-35 on Sunday while holding the Longhorns second-fewest points ever in a game.

NaLyssa Smith had 14 points for the Lady Bears (16-2, 11-1 Big 12), including the first basket of the game that put them ahead for good, when off opening tip she leaped to get a lob pass from DiDi Richards and competed the layup before coming out of the air. Richards had 10 assists.

Ursin and Egbo both had 11 points and 12 rebounds. DiJonia Carrington had 13 points, her fifth consecutive double-figure game off the bench, and seven rebounds before fouling out for the Lady Bears.

Texas (14-6, 8-5) was held to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters, after only two such quarters previous this season. Charli Collier, the potential No. 1 overall WNBA pick who entered the game averaging 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds, was held to two points on 1-of-3 shooting and five rebounds before fouling out. She didn't take a shot after halftime.

Celeste Taylor had 11 points for Texas, which was held to 35 points for the first time since a 64-35 loss at Baylor two years ago.

The only time the Longhorns ever scored fewer points was in a 67-31 loss to Abilene Christian on March 5, 1976.

Baylor missed their last eight shots of the first quarter and led just 11-8 after the first 10 minutes. But Ursin and Smith hit on Baylor's first two shots in the second quarter, and the Lady Bears stretched their lead to 25-11 after Carrington had consecutive 3s on assists from RIchards.

IT’S COLD OUTSIDE

With a rare winter storm warning in effect in Central Texas, attendance was limited to people on the pass lists for each team, and even those people were encouraged to stay home and watch the game on TV. There were only about 30 people in the Ferrell Center who weren’t on the team benches or part of gameday operations. It was 19 degrees with a wind chill of 7 degrees outside when the game started, with snow in the forecast.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: Collier was held to single digits in scoring for the third game in a row against Baylor She was also held to three points on 1-of-10 shooting in January 2020, but did have 16 rebounds in s that game. but did have 16 rebounds in that game. She

Baylor: The Lady Bears have won their last eight games overall. They have won nine in a row against the Longhorns, and 24 of the last 25 meetings.

UP NEXT

Texas is home against Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

Baylor hosts No. 19 West Virginia on Wednesday night.